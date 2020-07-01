Will Governor Hogan take the pay cut he’s asking of state employees? | READER COMMENTARY

According to Gov. Larry Hogan, the best plan of action is to reduce the state employees salary by 5% and raise the cost of their health plan. Oh, and no raises either (”Maryland Gov. Hogan to return to Board of Public Works as panel considers $672 million in cuts to upcoming budget,” June 29).
I only have one question for the governor: Is he also going to take a pay cut along with the members of the House of Delegates and state Senate that the citizens pay? Please don’t tell me that the law prevents him from acting on reducing his salary and the people we send to Annapolis to serve us. The last thing I heard was we are all in this together.
J. D. Taylor, Baltimore
