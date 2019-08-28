State’s pilot dental program a good starting point

While the headline of the article “Maryland’s new dental insurance program for low-income residents pays to remove teeth — but not replace them” (Aug. 22) may highlight some of the limitations of the new adult dental pilot program, the Maryland Dental Action Coalition views it as a “glass half full” initiative and enthusiastically applauds Gov. Larry Hogan and Maryland legislators for taking a critical step toward improved oral health for our most vulnerable adults.
Well done, Governor Hogan! We look forward to continued growth and expansion of oral health care for adults in Maryland.
Donna Behrens,
The writer is chair of Salliann Alborn and immediate past chair and chair of the policy committee of the Maryland Dental Action Coalition.
