Higher taxes not the way to fix budget deficits | READER COMMENTARY

I am commenting on the recent observation by some lawmakers that raising taxes and fees is the ideal way to address further state budget deficits (”Best way to offset Maryland budget deficits is with a balanced approach — starting now,” Nov. 9).

I think it is very self-serving of our state legislators to have overspent the state budget for the next few years and then for them to claim that the “least disruptive” solution is to raise revenue. Is it least disruptive to their political careers? Certainly, it’s not least disruptive to the citizens of Maryland in a time when prices have already risen sharply in the past few years.

Please consider all options to reduce the future deficit and not just reach out for more, more, more!

— Dennis Phillips, Bel Air

