Marilyn, oh my, Marilyn | READER COMMENTARY

Showing the strength and determination of Marylanders and especially Baltimoreans, a new state song is being considered since we dumped our old one. It is called “Marilyn, oh Marilyn” and is based on the recent bike incident involving Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby (”Marilyn Mosby’s middle finger: The gesture wasn’t as bad as the failure to acknowledge it,” May 21). And here it is folks, accompanied by a 28-piece accordion band. Music is the same as old one.