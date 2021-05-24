Marilyn, oh my, Marilyn | READER COMMENTARY

Showing the strength and determination of Marylanders and especially Baltimoreans, a new state song is being considered since we dumped our old one. It is called “Marilyn, oh Marilyn” and is based on the recent bike incident involving Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby (”Marilyn Mosby’s middle finger: The gesture wasn’t as bad as the failure to acknowledge it,” May 21). And here it is folks, accompanied by a 28-piece accordion band. Music is the same as old one.
Oh, Marilyn, dear Marilyn,
Your finger raised on high.
The pride you showed raising it,
Does surely make us cry.
The bicycle, the bicycle,
With screaming rider came.
And fearlessly and so proudly,
You flipped the bird in your name.
First the thumb, yes, first the thumb.
But wasn’t a statement to make.
You shot the bird, yes, shot the bird,
To show the stance you’d take.
The rider came, the rider left,
The shame he felt will linger.
He was shot down and laughed upon,
By the power of Marilyn’s finger.
Oh, Marilyn, dear Marilyn,
Your finger raised on high.
The sign you sent was clear to see.
You’ll surely glow in history.
Next we will work on changing the Maryland flag to show a hand “shooting the bird.”
Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.