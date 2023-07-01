Birds could sure use Dylan Cease (hint, hint) | READER COMMENTARY

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease (84) reacts after not getting a strike called in the sixth inning during their game against the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field on Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Eileen T. Meslar/Chicago Tribune) (Eileen T. Meslar / Chicago Tribune)

Back in the late 1970s, Earl Weaver, manager of our Baltimore Orioles, coveted a starting pitcher from the Chicago White Sox named Steve Stone. He was an above average pitcher who seemed to beat the O’s regularly. Earl got his wish, and Stone signed with the Orioles, winning the American League Cy Young Award in 1980 with a stellar 25-7 record.

Fast forward to 2023, and the beleaguered White Sox will no doubt be selling off their top tier players. They have a 27-year-old starting pitcher named Dylan Cease the Orioles could, and should, pursue. He seemingly pitches his best against the Birds. Chase him down and sign him, Mike Elias. He would be a great asset to the team you have assembled.

And it would be proof that lightning can strike in the same place (”Orioles mock draft roundup: Pitcher, potential two-way player among candidates at No. 17 overall,” June 28).

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

