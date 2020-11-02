A little virus spreading with your latte?

I understand that seated restaurant customers need to remove their masks to eat. And fine dining meals take longer than eating fast food or drinking a cup of coffee. However, I feel that Maryland’s exception to requiring wearing a mask in indoor public places, needed to allow restaurants to operate, should be limited. This exception to wearing a mask shouldn’t be interpreted to allow people who aren’t wearing masks to hold small meetings or work online when they purchase a cup of coffee. And it would be nice if more Starbucks could set up spaced outdoor seating and possibly tents for people to interact. Controlling the spread of the virus should come first, even if some people are inconvenienced.