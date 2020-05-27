Maryland should go easy on standardized testing next year | READER COMMENTARY

I have incredible empathy for these teachers and the students. Years ago, before my retirement, I had an opportunity to manage an annual report to Congress on effective teaching strategies. Quality teaching strategies always involved research-based curriculum and instruction, cooperative learning and time on task. I appreciate that we are in a new era yet effective teaching principles remain. No one can say that students have had effective teaching during this time frame. They have certainly had the best teaching available but none of the teaching strategies used have been tested and shown effective. We should never hold students accountable for learning in this setting on high-stakes tests. The harm caused by students performing poorly on the tests would be much greater than simply lifting the requirement this year.