Don’t waste precious school time with standardized testing | READER COMMENTARY

Kids need normalcy and teachers need a chance to personally reconnect with the students. Any Maryland teacher will tell you what standardized testing days are like: arts and physical education classes delayed, rescheduled or canceled, lunch schedules often moved to other times and regular learning routines in the classroom are upended during testing. Have we forgotten that children in the virtual world have been in front of computers for hours on end? So, we want to do the same, just to get data?