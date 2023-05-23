Enriching owners of Orioles, Ravens not a good use of public dollars | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The latest example of giving my tax money away to wealthy political contributors (”Maryland board approves $450 million in improvements to Ravens’ stadium,” May 17) clearly shows the failure of the bread and circuses campaign.

What if the state provided $450 million in funding to rehabilitate the 14,000 abandoned houses in Baltimore? So many people would have safe and healthy housing, but clearly it is not a political priority. We could even train residents in building trades skills while cleaning up neighborhoods.

How about putting air conditioning into every public school building in Baltimore?

Oh, yeah. There was another action of the General Assembly mentioned in the same article giving the Maryland Stadium Authority permission to borrow a combined $1.2 billion for work on the two sports stadiums. This money will directly benefit the wealthy families of Peter Angelos and Steve Bisciotti, but none of my friends and neighbors — even those who are sports fans.

Those are some lousy priorities.

— Bill Barry, Baltimore

