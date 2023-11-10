Former MSA chair: Nothing secret about $1.2B for stadium upgrades | READER COMMENTARY

I read the “on background” response attributed to the chair of Maryland Stadium Authority in Dan Rodricks’ recent column, “Why do the Orioles and Ravens need $1.2 billion in stadium improvements” (Nov. 7), with disappointment. According to Rodricks, he asked the MSA how the $1.2 billion was determined. Instead of providing the easy factual answer, the response that took 30 days to arrive said that it was “unclear how [Thomas Kelso] and Gov. [Larry] Hogan arrived at those exact numbers.” I very much appreciate Rodricks including the “background” comment in his column.

Why would MSA Chair Craig Thompson release such a statement when the answer to the question is known to the authority and easily disclosed? In fact, the process to determine the $1.2 billion amount was work done in partnership between the Orioles and MSA staff, and was fully disclosed to the legislative leaders and to Governor Hogan, as they all had serious questions and concerns about the size of the proposed amount and the structure of the bill. There was nothing secret about how the amount was determined, and House Bill 896 of 2022 passed the Maryland House of Delegates, 131-10, and the Maryland Senate, 43-0.

Hogan signed the bill into law two days after the end of the General Assembly session. The new Ravens lease approved by the Board of Public Works in January incorporates the terms of the bill and the memorandum of understanding between Gov. Wes Moore, and Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos incorporates it as well. Hopefully, Thompson and Moore fully understand the structure of the bill.

The proposed deal contained in the MOU needs sunlight and clarity. My efforts are solely focused on trying to get information to the public and the policymakers so decisions on this matter can be made in an open and transparent manner. I have no animus toward Governor Moore or to John Angelos, who is a friend of mine. The attempts by the MSA’s or governor’s press office to somehow tarnish me do not make me look bad — it makes the MSA and governor look bad.

I am proud of the incredible record of the MSA during my tenure including H.B. 896, and I am happy to discuss the decisions and work we did. Once again, I ask that information and documents requested by the press and others be made available so the public has confidence in the decisions that are made on this matter and that disagreements be focused on facts and not on personal attacks.

— Thomas Kelso, Phoenix

The writer served as chairman of the Maryland Stadium Authority from 2015 to 2023.

