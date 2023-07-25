O’s owner should sign stadium lease, then get help | READER COMMENTARY

Gov. Wes Moore, right, with Orioles chairman and CEO John Angelos at 2023 season home opening day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. April 7, 2023. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

I read in The Baltimore Sun that John Angelos has reached out to Maryland’s congressional delegation, among others, for assistance in helping the city redevelop the area immediately surrounding the city’s stadium complex (”Lobbyists, Washington meetings reflect Orioles chairman John Angelos’ push for ‘second Baltimore renaissance,’” July 22).

The appropriate response would be: We will consider your request when you, on behalf of the Orioles, sign a long-term lease with the city.

— William T. Define, Lutherville

