Stadium funds a ‘big win’ for Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Congratulations to Tom Kelso, chairman of the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA) and to MSA staff for successfully leading the effort that resulted in passage and signing of legislation that provides up to $1.2 billion for future improvements to the two stadiums at the Camden Yards Sports Complex. (“Maryland Gov. Hogan signs dozens of just passed, including $1.2 billion for Orioles, Ravens stadium improvements,” April 12).

Thanks to Gov. Larry Hogan and legislators Bill Ferguson, Adrienne Jones, Maggie McIntosh, Guy Guzzone and all of the members of the General Assembly who voted in favor of the bill. This is a big win for Baltimore City, the Greater Baltimore Region, the state of Maryland and all other stakeholders!

This is particularly gratifying to me. In 1979, I joined the Orioles Designated Hitters (DH) Club, a volunteer group founded to help the Orioles establish financial stabilization through the sale of season tickets. The success of the DH club and other factors were instrumental in Edward Bennett Williams and Larry Lucchino’s decision to keep the Orioles in Baltimore. This resulted in the formation of the Maryland Stadium Authority, the Orioles signing a 30-year lease and the subsequent building of Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The recently enacted legislation should facilitate both the Ravens and Orioles staying in Baltimore.

— Bill Jones

The writer is past president and CEO of The Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore.

