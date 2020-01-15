Michael Kahler’s death at M&T Bank Stadium during the Ravens’ game on Sunday was likely avoidable (“Fan who died at Ravens-Titans playoff game stumbled on M&T Bank Stadium steps,” Jan. 13). Why? The steep-step design of stadium upper decks and analogous venues should never be allowed. These sections are for mountain goats, not humans. I pity the people who work these areas selling food and merchandise as there appear to be obvious OSHA violations with respect to steep-step grading, lack of handrails, hard, slippery surfaces and narrow walkways. And Ravens fans face the same obstacles at every game. It’s time to do a rebuild on these nightmare areas of poor design.
Mr. Kahler’s passing is also personal as we knew him from his employment as the manager of the meat department at our local Giant Food grocery store. As are all the Giant employees, he was hardworking and always available to help customers find items and cut or find the correct meat that was on sale. Most recently, he took the time to find a nice holiday ham for us. He will be missed by Giant customers and no doubt his fellow workers.
Bernard and Judith Meyer, Elkridge
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.