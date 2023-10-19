Maryland Stadium Authority must retain oversight of Oriole Park | READER COMMENTARY

Tom Kelso, who led the Maryland Stadium Authority for the last eight years, was honored with a resolution in the state Senate chamber on March 3, 2023. Senate President Bill Ferguson is on left. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Let’s protect the future of Oriole Park at Camden Yards. No one is saying it aloud, but without the Maryland Stadium Authority’s continued management and operations at Camden Yards, the path is open to waste, malfeasance and corruption (”Former MSA chair: Orioles agreement ‘eviscerates’ role of Maryland Stadium Authority; layoffs likely,” Oct. 4).

MSA’s lease controls, procurement process and fiscal management provides the checks and balances necessary in any well-run business or government agency. If only for these reasons, MSA must survive intact.

The Baltimore Sun should list the responsibilities of MSA to help the public understand what Gov. Wes Moore has negotiated away in the memorandum of understanding. The public should ask,“Why?”

— Linda Pohuski, Pasadena

