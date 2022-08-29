Oblate Sisters deserve recognition for St. Frances Academy’s achievements | READER COMMENTARY

Sister Anthonia Ugwu, left, and Sister Mary Ngina, both nuns with the Oblate Sisters of Providence (OSP), joke around with each other as they pose for a portrait in the chapel at Saint Frances Academy, in Baltimore, Md., Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The Academy, which today educates high school students, was founded in 1828 by Mother Mary Lange, who a year later founded the OSP. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

The article on St. Frances Academy (”College-esque St. Frances Academy football team will travel 8,000 miles in pursuit of high school national championship,” Aug. 25) is marred by the omission of any reference to the Oblate Sisters of Providence who founded St. Frances Academy in 1828 — one year prior to their founding as the first Catholic religious congregation of Black nuns in the world. There would be no St. Frances Academy without the quiet presence, determination and perseverance of the Oblate Sisters.

The Oblate Sisters were founded because the white nuns in Baltimore refused to admit Black women candidates, and there was a very obvious need for an institution providing for the education of Black girls who also would not be admitted to schools conducted by white nuns. Black girls from different parts of the country traveled to Baltimore to enroll as boarders and students at St. Frances Academy. We are only six years away from the celebration of the bicentennial of St. Frances Academy. Considering the circumstances this, is a remarkable achievement.

St. Frances Academy was on the map long before the arrival of football. Players will be scholar athletes developing the whole person as this is the tradition of St. Frances Academy. None of this would be possible without the ongoing presence of the Oblate Sisters of Providence who have always led lives of quiet service. We should be very proud of these heroic pioneers.

— Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore

