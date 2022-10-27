Get squeegee workers off the streets | READER COMMENTARY

A forensics team gathers and collects evidence at the scene of a shooting at Conway and Light streets in downtown Baltimore on Thursday, July 7, 2022. A 15-year-old has been charged as an adult in connection with the fatal shooting of a motorist during an encounter with people cleaning windshields for cash. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/AP)

At a recent community meeting with Baltimore City State’s Attorney-elect Ivan Bates, many expressed their anger about squeegee workers. Not only are they a hazard to traffic, they have done significant damage to Baltimore’s economy (”Baltimore squeegee worker rejected murder plea agreement calling for 60-year sentence, attorney says,” Oct. 24). Over and over, I hear people say they won’t drive to Baltimore due to aggressive squeegee workers. I watch them from my apartment balcony. They are a nuisance and a hazard. When the light changes to green, cars are often unable to move.

There are laws on the books that forbid squeegee work and they have been ignored way too long. This city cannot allow the illegal, disruptive and now deadly precedent to continue.

— R.E. Heid, Baltimore

