Here’s why a 14-year-old might have a gun | READER COMMENTARY

A letter writer asks why a 14-year-old kid had a gun. Maybe because he lived in a place where he was afraid an adult might attack him and his friends with a baseball bat (”Why did a 14-year-old have a gun?” Nov. 23).
If that grown man had not attacked a group of kids with a baseball bat, he would be alive today. But public opinion wants to treat the youth as the aggressor.
Nonsense. The 14-year-old was defending himself and the others.
— Hartford T. Jennings Sr., Columbia
