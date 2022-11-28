Here’s why a 14-year-old might have a gun | READER COMMENTARY

Forensics team gather and collect evidence at the scene of the fatal shooting of Timothy Reynolds on Conway Street at the intersection of light Street across from Harborplace, Thursday, July 7, 2022 in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/AP)

A letter writer asks why a 14-year-old kid had a gun. Maybe because he lived in a place where he was afraid an adult might attack him and his friends with a baseball bat (”Why did a 14-year-old have a gun?” Nov. 23).

If that grown man had not attacked a group of kids with a baseball bat, he would be alive today. But public opinion wants to treat the youth as the aggressor.

Advertisement

Nonsense. The 14-year-old was defending himself and the others.

— Hartford T. Jennings Sr., Columbia

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.