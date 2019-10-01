Kids need pocket money, and they need to feel valued (“Reporter’s notebook: Squeegee kids, up close and personal,” Sept. 27).
So why don’t we address two problems at once and pay kids $X per pound of litter they collect and turn in?
That way, they will be doing a genuine service that all of us can appreciate and respect. They can do it on their own time and initiative, without interfering with school hours or other commitments. Shy kids can do it comfortably without having to confront angry drivers.
Issues to be addressed: They need to be turning in true litter, not cheating by bringing in a neighbor’s already bagged trash. There would need to be set locations around the city and regular times for Department of Public Works officials to weigh and pay for what they turn in.
Laura Perry
