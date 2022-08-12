Train squeegee workers to be lifeguards | READER COMMENTARY

Gary Stafford, a lifeguard at Baltimore's Roosevelt Park Pool, keeps an eye on the activity below him on a hot Thursday afternoon in 2020. File. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun). (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Is there a way to reduce the squeegee problem and solve Baltimore’s lifeguard shortage at the same time (“‘My kids and I are missing out’: Lifeguard shortage highlights Baltimore Police presence at city pools,” Aug. 11)?

Many squeegee “kids” are 18 or older. How about offering them training and certification in swimming and lifeguarding and employ them to fill the many lifeguard vacancies at the city pools? This provides these young men with valuable training so they can leave the dangerous and potentially confrontational squeegee work.

As lifeguards, they will make a salary serving the people who wish to enjoy the many city pools.

— Don Torres, Ellicott City

