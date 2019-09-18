Get the squeegee kids off the streets

Regarding the squeegee “alternative plan,” by all means develop “youth initiatives” (“Mayor Young reveals ‘Squeegee Alternative Plan,’” Sept. 16).
Meanwhile, get the squeegee kids out of the street where they’re likely to get run over. Most of them should be in school. It’s clear that city leaders like Tisha Edwards have a million excuses for youth dysfunction but not a clue as to appropriate remedies.
Jeff Schumer, Baltimore
