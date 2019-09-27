You can actually enjoy squeegee kid encounters

It’s quite often that my windshield is dirty enough to say yes to the offer of a squeegee cleaning at the intersections in the city, and each time it affords the opportunity for me to catch a little bit of the city’s pulse — the manner, the smile, the desire to do a good job (or not), the response to a refusal (polite or angry). For them, it’s the opportunity to learn what sorts of effort result in a little bonus payout ($2 instead of $1), to see that customers respond with a smile and when they smile, to develop a bit of entrepreneurial spirit and to know that not everyone who comes in from the 'burbs would rather look the other way than be forced to interact (“Baltimore needs to get squeegee kids off the streets,” Sept. 25).