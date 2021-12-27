Want to deter panhandlers? Stop giving them money | READER COMMENTARY

The discussion on squeegee kids and the homeless have missed an important point. Dan Rodricks’ recent commentary made that clear to me (”Dan Rodricks: Some thug driver bloodied a Baltimore squeegee kid with a bat,” Nov. 30). The debate offers two choices: advocates that perceive the homeless as begging and squeegee kids as just people trying to deal with the hand that life has given them, versus those who say avoid Baltimore altogether because begging is so objectionable.
Here is the real solution: Stop giving the homeless and squeegee kids money. Give it instead to those who can help fix the problem.
Dan suggested that having a conversation with homeless will give you a clear vision of the issues. I recall one guy who claimed he lived in Baltimore County and had a cast on his leg. He needed $20 for a ride back to his house. I saw him there asking people for that $20 for three days running. Most addicts also won’t tell you they need money for drugs. I’m sure there are plenty of immigrants, victims of domestic violence and others who are begging, but there is no way to tell which are truthful and which are scamming. Giving cash to “help” just enables their behavior and continues the problem.
I’m more in favor of giving actual help to the homeless rather than cash. Offering to buy food is one way. Better, give money to churches, Habitat for Humanity, Goodwill, food banks and shelters. They give help to homeless that is real and doesn’t involve enabling drug habits. Same for squeegee kids — giving them money for a non-service just encourages them to stay on the street. Save that $5 per week and give it to a charity that helps with employment training and opportunities. There are plenty of those programs in need of $200 or more per year that could dramatically change the city if the thousands of commuters all decided to stop giving money to squeegee kids and instead donated it to one of those programs such as Maryland New Directions.
If all of us would refuse to give cash to people begging and instead give that money (and more) to charities that provide real solutions to these problems, the city would be a better place. The city could help in this by installing signs at popular intersections that give a web link to charities to give drivers and passersby a chance to give a quick donation rather than cash to someone begging. Lets solve this problem rather than ignoring or enabling it.
William Hettchen, Ellicott City
