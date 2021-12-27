Want to deter panhandlers? Stop giving them money | READER COMMENTARY

I’m more in favor of giving actual help to the homeless rather than cash. Offering to buy food is one way. Better, give money to churches, Habitat for Humanity, Goodwill, food banks and shelters. They give help to homeless that is real and doesn’t involve enabling drug habits. Same for squeegee kids — giving them money for a non-service just encourages them to stay on the street. Save that $5 per week and give it to a charity that helps with employment training and opportunities. There are plenty of those programs in need of $200 or more per year that could dramatically change the city if the thousands of commuters all decided to stop giving money to squeegee kids and instead donated it to one of those programs such as Maryland New Directions.