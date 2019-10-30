Your editorial on the squeegee kids well reflects the paralysis of Baltimore, as well as the bankruptcy of its leadership (as well as that of the state) (“Baltimore’s ‘squeegee kid’ issue has reached a tipping point; it’s time for a break,” Oct. 29). This is an issue which has been batted about for a long time, but you have chosen one recent incident to decree we are at a “tipping point.”
The editorial has an accounting of many good ideas developed through the years, none of which have been carried out to benefit the affected community. Sure, you “don’t want these kids...arrested,” but when push comes to shove, your only specific suggestion for the near term is “a 30-day enforcement” of certain city codes, along with vague suggestions of referring the children to (unspecified) “specific programs.”
This is a serious problem, both for the young people in a dangerous situation, and for outsiders who see this as one more reason to avoid Baltimore. After all this time, it suggests impotence in improving a desperate situation.
David Drasin, Columbia
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.