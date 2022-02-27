Baltimore windshield washers should be licensed | READER COMMENTARY

With warmer weather returning, the squeegee “kids” will be back on the corners trying to make a buck helping clean windshields and, in some cases, creating serious problems (”Let’s stop demonizing Baltimore’s ‘squeegee kids,’” Dec. 28, 2021). But here is a possible solution. In Ocean City, you need a license to busk (or perform) on the boardwalk. So why doesn’t Baltimore initiate a program where one must be a licensed squeegee to operate on city property?
They would need to register, be vetted for criminal background and pay a small fee which they could have paid for them by a mentor. As there is no shortage of generous squeegee supporters, there could be a list of those willing to pay their fee and even maybe mentor individuals or supply them with needed materials.
The squeegee workers would have a photo identification that must be displayed while working, just like many freelancers. Then drivers would feel safer opening their window and their wallet to them and decent hard workers wouldn’t be penalized for the negative actions of a few.
And, if someone is out there squeegeeing and not registered, they are subject to a fine, just as they do in Ocean City. Maybe this needs some tweaking, but it seems like a plan worth considering.
Georgia Corso, Baltimore
