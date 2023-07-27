Squeegee worker should never have been tried as an adult | READER COMMENTARY

Demonstrators from the Peoples Power Assembly stand across the street from the Clarence Mitchell Courthouse as trial of a teen squeegee worker accused of shooting and killing Timothy Reynolds at Conway and Light Streets last year got underway. July 17, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

A teenage boy was tried and convicted as an adult for shooting a man who confronted his group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat last July (”Teenage squeegee worker found guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting of bat-wielding man in Baltimore,” July 27).

Tried as an adult? That makes no sense to me. This child, who should have had zero access to a gun, reacted like the child he was. The 48-year-old victim acted like he was a 15-year-old bully.

Advertisement

— Anayezuka Ahidiana, Baltimore

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.