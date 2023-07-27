Squeegee worker should never have been tried as an adult | READER COMMENTARY

A teenage boy was tried and convicted as an adult for shooting a man who confronted his group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat last July (”Teenage squeegee worker found guilty of manslaughter in fatal shooting of bat-wielding man in Baltimore,” July 27).
Tried as an adult? That makes no sense to me. This child, who should have had zero access to a gun, reacted like the child he was. The 48-year-old victim acted like he was a 15-year-old bully.
— Anayezuka Ahidiana, Baltimore
