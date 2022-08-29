Squeegee workers are people, too | READER COMMENTARY

How many people travel with a baseball bat? I would say none so the man who was killed in downtown Baltimore planned a premeditated attack. Who did he attack? A 14-year-old who would be in seventh or eighth grade. What response is possible? Wait until the man kills or injures someone with the bat? Call the police? How long would it take for them to get to the scene? How long did it take after shooting? Several minutes, before the shooting, the police response would have taken longer (”Michelle Deal-Zimmerman: Many in Baltimore want squeegee kids out of sight, out of mind,” Aug. 2).

Squeegee workers deserve the same amount of protection as everyone else. Given the simmering anger at those entrepreneurial workers, they deserve more police protection. A police officer should be stationed on every corner where these real Americans work and ticket the drivers who abuse these entrepreneurs.

Advertisement

Have you talked to the squeegee workers? Some have graduated from high school, some have night shift jobs, some have both. The advantages of squeegee work are that you can set your own hours, there is no boss telling you what to do, you can take a break whenever you want and you get to hang with friends who will protect you.

These young men epitomize what Americans want in the workplace. They are businessmen who want cash transactions and their own time schedule. They are risk takers. They are providing a service to often rude and obnoxious customers. My approach is to have all my windows cleaned by them. Ask and they will clean back window, side windows, even the sunroof. Also, you can ask for a complete car wash. It is less expensive than the mechanical car washes and environmentally more friendly (less soap, less electricity and less water used per car).

Advertisement

Most of the workers work the same corner. Talk to them get to know them. They are fine young Americans worthy of all our support. Remember what the NRA says, the only way to stop a bad man with a bat is good guy with a gun.

— Colin Stine, Towson

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.