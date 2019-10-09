Monday afternoon at around 12:45 p.m., I and a group of volunteers traveling back to St. David’s Episcopal Church after volunteering at Paul’s Place, arrived at the corner of Washington and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevards, only to find the traffic light out (“Baltimore needs a holistic approach toward ‘squeegee kids,'” Sept. 17).
Without hesitation, the squeegee boys jumped into the road and stopped traffic and helped us and other cars cross the road and head north. I am still smiling, and sorry I couldn’t have given them a tip for such positive help.
So here’s a shout out to them!
Susie Boutilier
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.