Squeegee kids a costly roadblock to the arts and other city attractions | READER COMMENTARY

With window washers encamped at North and Mount Royal avenues now for years, it is no wonder attendance at The Lyric Performing Arts Center and The Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall are off. It also has had an adverse impact on the Maryland Institute College of Art the University of Baltimore student population and staff (”Presence of squeegee kids deters city visitors,” Nov. 4). One wonders what accommodations Bolton Hill, Reservoir Hill and Mt. Vernon-Belvedere residents have improvised to avoid this and other intersections.