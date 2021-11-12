xml:space="preserve">
Squeegee kids a costly roadblock to the arts and other city attractions | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Nov 12, 2021 2:52 PM
Nathaniel Silas, left, receives a tip from a motorist after he squeegeed the windshield of his truck stopped at a red light in Baltimore. File. Dozens of "squeegee kids" regularly work city intersections cleaning windshields in exchange for cash from drivers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Nathaniel Silas, left, receives a tip from a motorist after he squeegeed the windshield of his truck stopped at a red light in Baltimore. File. Dozens of "squeegee kids" regularly work city intersections cleaning windshields in exchange for cash from drivers. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

With window washers encamped at North and Mount Royal avenues now for years, it is no wonder attendance at The Lyric Performing Arts Center and The Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall are off. It also has had an adverse impact on the Maryland Institute College of Art the University of Baltimore student population and staff (”Presence of squeegee kids deters city visitors,” Nov. 4). One wonders what accommodations Bolton Hill, Reservoir Hill and Mt. Vernon-Belvedere residents have improvised to avoid this and other intersections.

Harvey Schwartz, Baltimore

