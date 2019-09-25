Let’s employ ‘squeegee kids’ to clean city streets

There was a time when a youth who wanted to earn some money distributed newspapers to his neighbors. This had several positive consequences. He became a known person in the community (everyone knew the paperboy) and he earned just enough money to make him spend it wisely. He also learned to be reliable, dependable and to work even when he didn’t feel like it. This is essential training for a future life of employment (“Baltimore needs a holistic approach toward ‘squeegee kids,'” Sept. 17).