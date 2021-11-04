Presence of squeegee kids deters city visitors | READER COMMENTARY

Squeegee kids are not “kids.” Most I’ve seen appear between the ages of 17 and 19. They terrorize and intimidate motorists on a daily basis (”Time to ban Baltimore’s squeegee kids,” June 9).
I had a personal experience waiting for the light to change at North and Mount Royal avenues. A squeegee kid came up and threw water on my clean windshield, even though I waved him off. I gave him a buck anyway and he had the audacity to ask for more to give to his three friends. I said, “Do you accept credit cards?” He was speechless for a moment as the traffic light changed and I hastily departed.
The incident happened over a year ago and I have not visited Baltimore since that time. Mayor Brandon Scott was on the news last week and stated that illegal dirt bikers are a part of Baltimore’s culture. I assume this holds true for the squeegee kids. Incidentally, my car is equipped with factory-installed windshield washers.
Bill Hennick, Towson
