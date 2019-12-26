Just wanted to write in to voice my frustration with these kids who have taken over our city intersections to douse and spray car windshields without authorization. They terrorize citizen drivers and who they themselves are in real danger of bodily harm from traffic or even worse, very angry commuters (“Get the squeegee kids off the streets,” Sept. 18).
Today, after working from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., I had my bicycle stolen off my bike rack, all while my car was still running but stopped at the red light at Mount Royal and North avenues. To make matters worse, I strained my left quadricep trying to retrieve the bike which was ultimately a lost cause.
I know the murder rate is a bigger concern, but experiences like mine do justice to the phrase, “cherry on top." I am truly an angry, disappointed and sad city resident.
Paul Silvestri, Baltimore
