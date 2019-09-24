What’s so bad about squeegee entrepreneurs?

So what’s so bad about squeegie kids? They are exhibiting the same sort of predatory capitalism that is generally lauded by the Republican overclass who recently got another big tax cut. They are certainly emulating the latter by making a fast buck through opportunism, intimidation and charging people for things that they don’t need (“Meet the ‘squeegee punks’ of Canada and other squeegee groups in cities beyond Baltimore,” Sept. 23).
The kids at downtown intersections seem a much more benign form of intrepid self-interest than poultry magnates who conspire to keep salaries and benefits low for hard-working immigrants or the folks at Big Pharma who figured out how to charge $1,000 for the same pill that is sold for $4 in India and, most importantly, the folks from the fossil fuel industry and the paving industry who in the interest of their bottom line are poisoning our planet with carbon dioxide.
It is one of the mysteries of existence why these big-time public enemies aren’t recruiting them for their team. If greed is good, these kids have what it takes. And would you rather have them doing the other entrepreneurial activity in Baltimore, namely dealing drugs? For all of those frightened drivers from the suburbs stuck downtown at red lights I suggest taking mass transit if you don’t want to deal with these fledgling entrepreneurs of tomorrow.
Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore