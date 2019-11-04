Baltimore City simply has no right to “clear the streets” of citizens exercising constitutionally protected speech. Further, enforcement of such nuisance ordinances, typically directed at individuals experiencing homelessness, including homeless youth, are counter-productive. Fines and arrest records hinder efforts to obtain services, housing and employment. Baltimore City’s own 2018 report “Journey to Jobs: Understanding and Eliminating Barriers Imposed on Homeless Jobseekers,” recognized the harmful effects of panhandling laws that criminalize behavior undertaken to survive, and found that “people who are already vulnerable to over-policing become even more at risk of arrest when their mere presence on the street can be a crime.” The Sun’s notion that these laws can be enforced without anyone getting arrested is unrealistic and naïve.