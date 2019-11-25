Each year, my office building participates in the Forgotten Angel program sponsored by WBAL and the Salvation Army. Anonymous donors fulfill the Christmas wishes of children who might otherwise awake to empty stockings.
Over the years, the requests have been predictable — toys, books, clothing, games representing the typical wishes of all children of that age. I was jarred this year to see that several children wished for squeegees (“Baltimore’s ‘squeegee kid’ issue has reached a tipping point; it’s time for a break,” Oct. 29). Is this dead end the best they can hope for?
Baltimore and state officials need to act on the education recommendations of the Kirwan Commission, particularly those facilitating industry apprenticeships. We collectively must provide the meaningful hope of a better life and a real career to these our children. They and we will all be better off for it. If we act, perhaps in the future, I’ll see an 8-year-old requesting a junior electrician’s tool kit.
Dr. Gary R. Pasternack, Baltimore
