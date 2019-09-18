Don’t just complain about squeegee kids, Baltimore businesses, do something to help

I strongly suggest the BMORE Beautiful Project as a place where these businesses can offer their support and financial assistance. BMORE Beautiful is a city-led, peer to peer beautification program. The goal of the program is to not only change behaviors and attitudes toward the beautification of the city, but to also encourage residents, businesses and organizations to become directly involved in activities and projects that will keep their neighborhoods clean. To meet this goal, the city works closely with neighborhoods, such as our Matthew Henson Community Development Corporation, on our unique and varied beatification projects and cleanliness challenges, and provides educational literature, outreach materials and other resources that residents can use to keep BMORE Beautiful.