The chaos and intimidation by large numbers of “squeegee kids” at the gateways to Baltimore is an example of the decline. Recently, I was driving down President Street after I-83 ends. I stopped at a light and a “squeegee kid” approached. I gave warning that I did not want my windshield washed. He squirted my windshield anyway. As he approached my window, I again indicated that I did not want my windshield washed. His response was, “Give me a dollar.” When I said no, his response was to squirt me in the face.