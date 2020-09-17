Police should not ignore squeegee kids | READER COMMENTARY

Every day, I watch squeegee kids from my window. And I often go to the median strip to pick up the coins they toss away (I collect them to give to pan handlers). Whatever happened Sunday at a downtown intersection was hardly front page material or an editorial subject (“When white privilege collides with squeegee kids,” Sept. 16). The kids washing windshields in my neighborhood are a nuisance. I’ve witnessed altercations between drivers and the boys. Even I was threatened when I stooped to pick up a dime.