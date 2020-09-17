Police should not ignore squeegee kids | READER COMMENTARY

Every day, I watch squeegee kids from my window. And I often go to the median strip to pick up the coins they toss away (I collect them to give to pan handlers). Whatever happened Sunday at a downtown intersection was hardly front page material or an editorial subject (“When white privilege collides with squeegee kids,” Sept. 16). The kids washing windshields in my neighborhood are a nuisance. I’ve witnessed altercations between drivers and the boys. Even I was threatened when I stooped to pick up a dime.
Baltimore has an unfortunate reputation. It’s regrettable our newspaper of record made such a big deal out of a minor incident. Turning the kerfuffle into an example of “white privilege” was uncalled for.
However, I’m concerned police officers are standing down when it comes to squeegee boys. The city should install cameras at all intersections where these kids hang out. I’ll be writing my City Council representative with the suggestion.
Rosalind Heid, Baltimore
