Why did a 14-year-old have a gun? | READER COMMENTARY

Whether the teen squeegee worker should be tried in adult or juvenile court and whether he acted in self-defense or not are both legitimate issues worthy of discussion (”The case of the teen squeegee worker accused of fatally shooting Timothy Reynolds will remain in adult court, a judge rules,” Nov. 18).
However, why is no one — not the attorneys, not the media and not the concerned public — raising what should be one of the most important questions: Why did a 14-year-old kid have a gun in his backpack? Why isn’t that scandalous and incomprehensible fact being addressed by anyone?
— Harris Factor, Columbia
