Why did a 14-year-old have a gun? | READER COMMENTARY

Forensics team gathers and collects evidence at the scene of a shooting at Conway and Light streets on Thursday, July 7, 2022 in Baltimore. A 15-year-old was later arrested and now faces charges in adult court for the fatal shooting of a motorist during an encounter with people cleaning windshields for tips. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/AP)

Whether the teen squeegee worker should be tried in adult or juvenile court and whether he acted in self-defense or not are both legitimate issues worthy of discussion (”The case of the teen squeegee worker accused of fatally shooting Timothy Reynolds will remain in adult court, a judge rules,” Nov. 18).

However, why is no one — not the attorneys, not the media and not the concerned public — raising what should be one of the most important questions: Why did a 14-year-old kid have a gun in his backpack? Why isn’t that scandalous and incomprehensible fact being addressed by anyone?

— Harris Factor, Columbia

