Baltimore can live with squeegee workers | READER COMMENTARY

Let’s face it, Baltimore’s squeegee problem is practically unsolvable. Regulation, alternative occupations, prosecution — none of it will work. These individuals get to set their own hours, be their own boss, perform easy work and make money following the American entrepreneurial spirit. Regulating them or asking them to enter another occupation, especially one that is skilled, such as construction as one Sun commentator suggests (”Fill Port Covington construction jobs with squeegee workers,” Nov. 3), or temporary, such as a city lifeguard as another Sun commentator suggests, is a poor selling point in light of the freedom they have with their current occupation.

We cannot prosecute them out of existence. The resources simply are not there to accomplish such a task. Anyhow, there are bigger fish to fry. Prosecutors and police need to tailor their initiatives to be the most effective rather than simply enforcing every law every time, an impossible task for even the most well-funded and robust jurisdiction in a truly free country. The worst experience the average person will have with these squeegee laden individuals is a streaked windshield or having to sit there awkwardly with the windows up waiting for the light to change.

The only way they will disappear is if no money is made and every last window remains rolled up which is unlikely to happen in our car-dependent society as long as a shred of human decency remains.

— Harrison Linker, Timonium

