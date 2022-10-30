Don’t ban squeegee workers, just set some rules | READER COMMENTARY

Desmond "Dez" Rogers, 21, tosses his squeegee in the air before catching it as he waits for motorists on St. Paul Street and East North Avenue. File. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun). (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

It’s hard to imagine anything useful, timely or practical emerging from the so-called “Squeegee Collaborative” — and the problem continues unabated. But what if Baltimore tried a completely different game plan and passed over the bureaucratic strategies and took a traditional a marketing approach (”Get squeegee workers off the streets,” Oct. 27)?

The problem is that disadvantaged city youth who are trying to make money are scaring and, in some cases, menacing and abusing drivers who are stopped at red lights when the drivers turn down the kids who want to be paid for cleaning windshields. Downtown businesses are losing money just when the COVID panic is slowing down and people are getting out more because people are afraid to drive downtown.

What if Baltimore did the following:

Rebranded the city as “Squeegee Central” and promoted it as such. City representatives met with as many squeegee workers as would attend to help establish the ground rules. Workers would be required to pay a nominal amount per year — $5 or $10 — to be licensed. Then each would be given a large button to wear featuring their photo and a unique number as well as a special “Squeegee Kid” baseball cap.

The fees the workers charge would be standardized, perhaps at $1 since no change would be required and time at a traffic light is short. The city would designate specific intersections and workers would choose their locations. Hours would be standardized and pre-approved by the city. Then, the city would mount an aggressive promotional campaign featuring social media, print ads, bus ads, radio and television, some with interviews of the squeegee workers.

Only workers with an approved ID button with photo and number would be allowed to take part. Drivers could report any worker without a button or who behaved aggressively or who didn’t stop when asked by the driver. Motorists would have a phone number to call and report such behavior which would result in an immediate month-long license suspension.

This is all pie-in-the-sky unless city leaders realize that whatever has been done up to now isn’t working and that time is running out. The various elements of such a marketing approach can, of course, be changed, but the point is to change gears and see what hasn’t been done that might work. A very small investment and a bit of creativity might do wonders.

Let’s at least start a new kind of conversation!

— Ricki Baker, Baltimore

