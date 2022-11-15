Decals could mark yes or no on squeegee | READER COMMENTARY

I have been following the squeegee kids story over the years (“Fears of Black teens cloud debates over squeegee boys and obscure Baltimore’s bigger problems,” July 19). I have to say that when I myself drive through one of their intersections, the experience feels like a shakedown. And so I wonder what would it be like if a decal system were set up.

The first step would be for the city to design and produce “squeegee yes” decals. The next step would be to mandate that the kids hand out the “squeegee yes” decals, which drivers would put on their windshield if they wanted that service (Of course, I have no way of knowing how many good and generous drivers exist who really want this service). After a set amount of time, squeegee services would be limited to the cars with the decals.

There would need to be a misdemeanor charge for those who violated this system. I would think this would discourage this obtrusive moneymaking operation. It would be important to provide job-training and education to all the folks who lost their income because of this change. This is the most important step because people need to be able to support themselves by just and honest jobs.

— Judy Murray, Baltimore

