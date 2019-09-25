Baltimore needs to get squeegee kids off the streets

I am a very liberal minded individual. I say this to help you understand that I am not trying to propose radical ideas. I am writing to appeal to Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young and the City Council regarding a major issue — squeegee kids (“A ‘squeegee tax’ for Baltimore’s privileged,” Sept. 11). I do not feel that this type of entrepreneurship should be supported.
Baltimore and its elected officials have many issues to deal with. Corrupt government and police officials, high taxes, loss of residents, murder rates, trash, drugs and ransomware to name a few. These issues will take perseverance and great cooperation and a long time to make headway. The squeegee kids are a bad optics for our beleaguered city. They intimidate many residents and potential residents. They are an incident away from a potentially dangerous situation.
Mayor Young and the City Council in one quick decision could eliminate the squeegee kids. I am a real estate agent and know from personal experience the problem that these kids create. I hear from many co-agents and clients about not wanting to drive downtown so that they do not encounter these kids. Many city problems will be with us for a while. This one could be fixed instantly.
If the policymakers are truly “in tune” with the needs of the city, they will act now before they lose more valuable taxpaying residents.
Bob Simon, Lutherville
