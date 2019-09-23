What $1M should buy: no squeegee kids

What Baltimore really needs is not a holistic approach to solving the squeegee issue (“Baltimore needs a holistic approach toward ‘squeegee kids,'" Sept. 17) but someone who can perform basic math calculations.
The proposed $1 million infunding to solve an issue for about 100 children equates to $10,000 yearly per child. I am betting that amount far exceeds what they make washing windshields. Enforce the law, get them off the corners and train and hire these kids to pick up trash, clean off graffiti and perform other minimum skill and minimum wage type jobs under city employ and supervision.
At the prevailing $12.06 per hour Baltimore “living wage” rounded up to $13 per hour to account for payroll taxes, our $1 million in funding could provide 76,923 hours of paid work annually. Assuming each child employed gets 800 hours of paid work per year (ten hours a week during school and 40 hours a week in summer), you could employ exactly 96 kids on this schedule earning about $9,648 annually before taxes.
The final tally? Employed kids, training, references and a cleaner, nicer Baltimore.
Michael J. Nichols, Catonsville
