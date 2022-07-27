Squeegee corners: Let us entertain you | READER COMMENTARY

A squeegee worker ask to clean the windshield of a car on President Street in downtown Baltimore. File. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun). (Kevin Richardson )

Amar Mukunda’s solution to the squeegee problem is spot-on (”Want to solve Baltimore’s squeegee problems? Legalize and regulate it,” July 21). However, let me offer a slight addition — entertainment.

Specifically, in addition to the squeegee kids at designated corners, add entertainers such as magicians, jugglers, musicians and acrobats. Thus, in addition to the “service” component offered by the squeegee kids, motorists will enjoy some amusement.

My guess is that, in time, Baltimore will be as well-known for its “intersection” offerings as it is for, say, marble steps.

— Stuart Levine, Pikesville

