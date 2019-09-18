Squeegee kids are a perennial problem

The squeegee kid situation in Baltimore has remained unchanged over the years (“Baltimore needs a holistic approach toward squeegee boys,” Sept. 17). I was surrounded by four kids while waiting for the green light southbound on Mount Royal Avenue at North Avenue. Politely waving them off was ineffective as my clean front windshield was sprayed and squeegeed.
I thanked the young man and handed him a dollar. He asked for more cash to share with his coworkers. He gave me an inquisitive look when I asked if he accepted credit cards. Traffic began moving and I continued my journey.
I never understood the fascination with this juvenile occupation. Most vehicles on the street have operational automatic windshield washers installed by the manufacturer.
Bill Hennick, Towson
