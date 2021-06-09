Time to ban Baltimore’s squeegee kids | READER COMMENTARY

I am writing to urge the city to institute a ban on youth window washers at all city intersections. I was attacked on my way to work for declining a window wash. I smile and shake my head vigorously, which usually works to get them to bypass my car. Today, however, that didn’t work. Two kids aggressively attacked my car, stopped at the intersection with North Avenue and the Interstate 83 exit, by first spraying, then hitting the windshield with the wiper then kicking the car four different times, and then one of them spat at me on my driver’s window!