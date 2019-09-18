Advertisement

It’s ‘insane’ to spend money on squeegee kids

Baltimore Sun |
Sep 18, 2019 | 2:46 PM
Baltimore teens work for tips washing car windshields at the traffic light at the I-83 exit on North Avenue. (Kenneth K. Lam)

Sorry, Baltimore Sun, it is laughable to think that Baltimore can control much of anything, much less the squeegee kids. Your editorial, “Baltimore needs a holistic approach toward ‘squeegee kids’" (Sept. 17), is wishful thinking in the belief that these kids are willing to conform to any limitations on making a buck. Being free to work when and where they please, pay no taxes, follow no rules and have no overhead costs make doing windshields a dream job.

Spending a million dollars for a squeegee alternative program is insane in a city that is broke and overwhelmed with staggering issues with crime, high taxes, pathetic schools and a shrinking population. Fix those real problems first and then worry about the kids who will completely ignore you anyway.

Dan Crumpler

