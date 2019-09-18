It’s ‘insane’ to spend money on squeegee kids

Sorry, Baltimore Sun, it is laughable to think that Baltimore can control much of anything, much less the squeegee kids. Your editorial, “Baltimore needs a holistic approach toward ‘squeegee kids’" (Sept. 17), is wishful thinking in the belief that these kids are willing to conform to any limitations on making a buck. Being free to work when and where they please, pay no taxes, follow no rules and have no overhead costs make doing windshields a dream job.