It’s easy to back the surveillance of others. The popularity of this concept is the unstated presumption that the surveillance will be of poorer and blacker neighborhoods who don’t have the power to prevent it. If the surveillance was being proposed for everyone, or focused on the movements of the economically better off, there might be less support. Or the middle-class and wealthy might take strength in the fact that the actions they would want to hide primarily take place indoors where planes in the sky are ineffective for surveillance.