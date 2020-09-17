Noisy spy plane needs to be grounded | READER COMMENTARY

Just imagine you are sitting on the deck, enjoying the quiet that comes on the weekend, reading The Baltimore Sun and then the loud droning starts and never stops (“Spy planes provide modest help to Baltimore crime fight over three months, researchers find,” Sept. 11). You walk to Patterson Park hoping to hear the sounds of nature, but again, all you hear is the drone of the Baltimore spy plane.
You go inside, you are trying to concentrate on work but even through closed windows the plane drones on, constantly. There is no escaping the noise pollution of the spy plane which, as noted in the Sun, is marginally helpful, at best, in solving crimes.
Common sense reasoning supports that a daytime surveillance is ineffective in crime control. In addition to the affront on civil liberties, the constant noise pollution causes further deterioration in city life. The plane should be grounded immediately.
Kathy Helzlsouer, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.