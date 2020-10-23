Call spy plane what it is - a spy plane | READER COMMENTARY

In regards to Marshall Bell’s commentary, “Don’t call it a spy plane” (Oct. 21), I’m not sure what else you’d call a government plane that flies over every 15 minutes, surreptitiously taking photographs of myself, an innocent citizen, working in my backyard.
That the defense of the plane amounts to, “It may prevent some crimes,” is the sort of well-intentioned paving that leads one to a very hot place. I’d rather Baltimore start with creating a respectable police force that we can trust before we consider giving them an eye in the sky.
Ivan Wright, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.